Steelers TE Connor Heyward Set to Return After Awkward Fall

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie doesn't plan to miss time.

LATROBE, PA -- Connor Heyward ended his day early during the Pittsburgh Steelers' final training camp practice of Week 1. The rookie tight end went down awkwardly after a trailing defender stepped on his ankle. 

Heyward spoke about his injury with the media prior to Week 2's first practice, saying he's expected to be 100%. According to Heyward, the coaching staff shut him down after the play, deciding to go with treatment instead of risking further injury. He finished practice with a wrap on his ankle, standing on the sideline.

"I caught an underneath route, and as I turned up the field - everybody thought I cut really hard, but I just got stepped on. You'll see it in film. [Terrell Edmunds] was chasing me and stepped on my heel and ankle. ... I'm 100%, I'm ready to go. There's no worries with that."

Heyward is currently working strictly at tight end, operating with the first team with Pat Freiermuth missing time with a hamstring injury. 

The sixth-round rookie is starting to impress, with head coach Mike Tomlin catching on to his bigger plays. 

"He’s highly competitive," Tomlin said. "He warmed up to the competition and his skills were on display. He didn’t shrink in the face of it."

