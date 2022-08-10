Steelers Continue Adding to Training Camp Injuries

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added to their growing list of injuries during training camp, with two more players not finishing practice.

The Steelers entered the day without twelve players practicing. Coming into the day, Kevin Dotson (ankle), Zach Gentry (unknown), Chase Claypool (shoulder), Alex Highsmith (rib), Mataeo Durant (concussion), Ulysees Gilbert (foot/ankle), Marcu Allen (hamstring), Genard Avery (groin), Derek Watt (shoulder), Montravious Adams (ankle), Najee Harris (foot) and Diontae Johnson (hip) were all out.

Pittsburgh then added two more names to that list in wide receiver Javon McKinley and running back Benny Snell Jr.

McKinley's day ended after a back-shoulder catch from Kenny Pickett. He got up slowly and made his way to the trainer. They wrapped his shoulder and did not return to the field.

Snell didn't finish practice and was walking off the field afterward with a large wrap on his right knee.

Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) continued to work his way back to full participation, as well as Miles Killebrew (pectoral), who competed in individual drills.

Head coach Mike Tomlin did not address the injuries following practice. The Steelers are set to play the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday but are not expected to see many of their injured players return by then.

