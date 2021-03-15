GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Steelers' FA Target Corey Linsley Agrees to Deal With Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will miss out on free agency's top center.
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers will not bring in one of the top free agent centers as former Green Bay Packers' Corey Linsley is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to reports. 

Linsley, 29, hit the open market after his first First-Team All-Pro season in 2020. The 2014 fifth-round pick left Green Bay and is reportedly signing a five-year, $62.5 million deal.

The Steelers have been named a team to look at potential center signings in free agency. The team holds B.J. Finney and J.C Hassenauer on their roster but are likely still looking for a replacement for Maurkice Pouncey. 

Pittsburgh could still be in the market for a center as free agency continues. Nick Martin and Matt Skura now headline the list of centers still waiting for new deals. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

