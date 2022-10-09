Steelers Lose Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace to Injuries

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense continues to take a beating by the injury bug. Entering Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, the team was down Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon, now they'll add three more cornerbacks to that list.

Late in the second quarter, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and James Pierre both left the field with injuries.

Sutton was questionable for the game with a groin and hamstring injury. He was active for kickoff but was seen heading to the locker room with trainers late in the first half.

Pierre stayed down on the field after a touchdown pass by Josh Allen. After being tended to by trainers, he was escorted to the locker room.

UPDATE: Pierre has returned to the field.

Levi Wallace has also left with an injury. He came into the game after dealing with a foot injury throughout the week. He remained on the field early in the second half before being helped off by trainers.

The team announced he has entered concussion protocol and is questionable to return.

Without Witherspoon, Sutton, or Wallace, the Steelers are working with James Pierre, Josh Jackson, and Arthur Maulet at cornerback. They do not have another active corner at the game.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Suffers New Injury, Pushing Back Return

Von Miller Calls Out Kenny Pickett



Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

Kenny Pickett Facing History Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

NFL Insider Believes Steelers Will Trade Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett 'It Factor' Came Long Before Steelers Starter