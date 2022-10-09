Skip to main content

Steelers Lose Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace to Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are down to their final three cornerbacks.

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense continues to take a beating by the injury bug. Entering Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, the team was down Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon, now they'll add three more cornerbacks to that list. 

Late in the second quarter, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and James Pierre both left the field with injuries. 

Sutton was questionable for the game with a groin and hamstring injury. He was active for kickoff but was seen heading to the locker room with trainers late in the first half. 

Pierre stayed down on the field after a touchdown pass by Josh Allen. After being tended to by trainers, he was escorted to the locker room. 

UPDATE: Pierre has returned to the field.

Levi Wallace has also left with an injury. He came into the game after dealing with a foot injury throughout the week. He remained on the field early in the second half before being helped off by trainers. 

The team announced he has entered concussion protocol and is questionable to return.

Without Witherspoon, Sutton, or Wallace, the Steelers are working with James Pierre, Josh Jackson, and Arthur Maulet at cornerback. They do not have another active corner at the game.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Suffers New Injury, Pushing Back Return

Von Miller Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

Kenny Pickett Facing History Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

NFL Insider Believes Steelers Will Trade Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett 'It Factor' Came Long Before Steelers Starter

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

same (6)
News

Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi Suffers Back Injury vs. Bills

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18360392_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR Steven Sims Suffers Pre-Game Injury vs. Bills

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19196391_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers CB Cam Sutton Will Play vs. Bills

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19167533_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18945026_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffers Knee Injury, Pushing Back Return

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_13965948_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Bills Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_15178188_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Promote LB Ryan Anderson to Active Roster

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19028163_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Rule Out Terrell Edmunds Against Bills

By Noah Strackbein