Steelers Cornerbacks Will Mix-And-Match Bengals WRs in Week 1

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a matchup challenge on their hands against the Cincinnati Bengals. Facing one of the best wide receiver cores in the NFL, Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace will have their hands full in Week 1.

The mission for the Steelers this week is to find the best matchups Sutton and Witherspoon will start on the outside with Arthur Maulet in the slot. Wallace will rotate in, and Tre Norwood will bounce around to provide help in dime and nickel packages.

"It's good for us," Sutton said on the team's options. "Keeps offenses on their toes. Keeps us a moving target as far as not giving teams the same target to look at down in and down out. We just have the skillset. We're athletic with guys in the backend. There's overall confidence in our game and our style of play to go out there against any offense, any team and get the job done."

"We've got a gameplan and things we've got [planned] going into the game," Sutton said. "That'll be our foundation but it's a new years - it's a new year for everybody - there's a lot of unforeseen, a lot of mixes and matchups throughout the course of the game that we haven't seen yet."

That versatility will be tested - and changed - throughout the game. Sutton told All Steelers that the Steelers will likely let him, Witherspoon and Wallace test each Bengals receiver to see which best matchup works best.

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will likely face all of the Steelers corners at some point during the game.

A challenge for Pittsburgh's secondary for sure, but one they expect to win. And one that could determine the outcome of their season opener.

