Steelers Could Have Eyes on New First-Round RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely going to need to pick up a running back this offseason following the decision to not pick up Najee Harris' fifth-year option last offseason.
The Steelers have been set up in mock drafts multiple times to select a running back in the first round, as this year's draft is set to be full of high-end running back talent. One popular option for the steelers has been Ashton Jeanty, whose talents this past season have shot him up draft boards.
Former ESPN analyst and current Ringer analyst Todd McShay has the Steelers taking a running back, but not Jeanty as people would expect. McShay's draft has the Steelers taking Omarion Hampton in the first round with the 21st overall pick.
"With Najee Harris slated to be an unrestricted free agent and Jaylen Warren headed toward restricted free agency, the Steelers don't have an obvious in-house candidate to lead their running back room in 2025." McShay wrote. "Hampton's a downhill runner who brings the yards-after-contact skills that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has historically coveted. He'd be an immediate talent upgrade at the position from a skill set and contract perspective, functioning as a cheaper, higher-upside version of Harris. Pittsburgh also has needs in the secondary and could target FSU cornerback Azareye'h Thomas with this pick if it decides to address the running back position later in the draft or in free agency."
With a plethora of options, it is entirely possible that the Steelers decide to address other positions of need in the first round and opt to take a running back later.
If this is the case, they will still likely have a decent option at running back, as well as having the services of Jaylen Warren for next season at minimum.
