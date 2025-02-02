Steelers Could Target Jaguars WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of help at the wide receiver position for the second straight offseason following a disappointing year for the position group.
Despite a move being made to land Mike Williams before the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers moves to bolster the position were unhelpful and uninspiring.
One player they attempted to land, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, was Christian Kirk. The Steelers were in talks with the Jacksonville Jaguars to land the wide receiver before he suffered a season-ending injury just before the deadline.
Now that he has healed up and the season has finished, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo believes the Steelers could be in the market for him in free agency. While on 93.7 The Fan, Fittipaldo spoke on the possibility of Kirk joining the team for the coming season.
"There was that report that Gerry Dulac had I think before the trade deadline that Kirk was gonna be their target if he didn't get hurt,” Fittipaldo said. “Contractually, I think he might have to get cut first by the Jaguars before he becomes a free agent. But if the Steelers liked him in October, they're probably gonna like him in March once the Jaguars make that call. So I think Kirk would be a guy that you would look at, and then early in the draft, whether it's first round or second or third round, add another piece."
With Kirk being an option many see as underutilized, the Steelers could offer a change of pace. Especially with the rise of Brian Thomas Jr. as a top receiving option, Kirk can once again take a bigger role if he takes a move to a team like the Steelers. Questions would remain on who can get the ball to him, but it would be an intruiging first step.
