Steelers Could Get Two Key Players Back
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered updates on the injury status of several key players during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) are both candidates to return for Pittsburgh's Week 8 bout with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.
Patterson, who became a sizable component of the Steelers' offense, has not practiced or appeared in a game since going down with his injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. The 33-year-old has recorded 92 rushing yards on 16 attempts in addition to five catches for 34 yards this season.
Matakevich is a special teams ace who played a total of 36 snaps on that side of the ball over Pittsburgh's first two contests of the year. He was placed on the reserve/injured list after Week 2, though a return in the near future appears to be in the cards.
Defensive tackle Montravius Adams, who suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets in Week 7, has been ruled out for the Steelers' matchup with the New York Giants and will not practice throughout the week.
Through seven games and 108 snaps this season, Adams has tallied a sack on three pressures to go with eight total tackles.
Tomlin added that there is no update on the availability of outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) and center Zach Frazier (ankle) at this point in time.
Herbig went down with his injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 and has neither played nor practiced since. He has 2 1/2 sacks on the year to go with nine pressures.
Frazier departed Pittsburgh's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 and did not suit up versus the Jets. His status had previously been characterized as week-to-week, though it appears as though the Steelers will have to wait until after their Week 9 bye to see him return, much like Herbig.
Cornerback Donte Jackson (shoulder) left in the first half against the Jets on Sunday night, though Tomlin stated that his injury is "minor" and that he is in line to play versus the Giants.
Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) is also expected back for Week 8, per Tomlin. He did not step on the field for either of Pittsburgh's last two contests.
