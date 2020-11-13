Steelers' COVID Concerns Reach Coaching Staff; Alualu Set to Return

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' illness concerns grow larger in their Friday injury report.

The team announced assistant offensive line coach Adrian Klemm will not coach on Sunday due to an illness. Klemm becomes the third member of the team to come down with an illness this week.

The team has been extra caution with their COVID-19 intensive protocols after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive on Monday. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he did not allow rookies Anthony McFarland and Kevin Dotson to come into the facility on Friday because they were dealing with illnesses.

Both McFarland and Dotson are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) and nose tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle) are also listed as questionable. Hilton was downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Buggs was limited the last two days after missing Wednesday's practice.

The good news for the Steelers, nose tackle Tyson Alualu will play Sunday. The defensive lineman missed last week with a knee injury.

Fullback Derek Watt is also set to return after missing Week 9. Watt wasn't listed on the team's injury report last Friday but aggravated a hamstring injury during the weekend. The team expects him to play this week.

