Steelers Remain Cryptic About Starting QB

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will not name a starting quarterback.

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin is having a bit of fun with his team's quarterback controversy. Mitch Trubisky has taken the bulk of first-team snaps both in practice and the Pittsburgh Steelers' three preseason games, but rookie Kenny Pickett has been entrusted with a larger share of the "varsity" action, as Tomlin likes to put it, in recent weeks. 

Tomlin, with his team less than two weeks away from the start of the regular season, will not publicly name a starter, although he suggested that the decision may have already been made. 

"Who's to say it's not settled?" Tomlin said. "I'm just not making any announcements."

Trubisky said that Tomlin has not given him any news yet and added that the still-open competition isn't a distraction to the players as they continue preparations for the regular season. 

"He hasn't said anything to us," Trubisky said. "This week is just about going out there and whoever's out there putting in the work and continuing to get better. When it needs to be discussed it'll need to be discussed. ... I've never asked him [about it] once." 

