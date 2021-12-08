Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Cut Two, Add Two to Practice Squad

    The Pittsburgh Steelers swap out a pair of practice squad players.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and defensive back Linden Stephens from the practice squad and signed punter Drue Chrisman and long snapper Rex Sunahara, the team announced. 

    Chrisman spent time on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad this season after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State. Sunahara, a West Virginia alum, spent the summer with the Miami Dolphins. 

    Both players tried out before signing with the team.

    Steelers active long snapper Christian Kuntz was dealing with a hip issue last week but did not miss any practice time or a game. Rookie Pressley Harvin III is their active punter. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Film Room: Blitzburgh Returns to Put Steelers Back in AFC North Race

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings

    Vikings Final Injury Report vs. Steelers

    Something Changed to Give Steelers Confidence in Witherspoon

    Big Ben Says Shoulder Hurts More Than Elbow This Year

    USATSI_15313479_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Cut Two, Add Two to Practice Squad

    just now
    USATSI_17300809_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Film Room: Blitzburgh Returns to Put Steelers Back in AFC North Race

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_17208281_168388034_lowres
    News

    Vikings Final Injury Report vs. Steelers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15313083_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_11825226_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens OT Ja'Wuan James Returns to Practice

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17302114_168388034_lowres
    News

    T.J. Watt Named Defensive Player of the Week

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17018651_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Get a Handful of Players Back in Second Injury Report

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16788635_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Something Changed to Give Steelers Confidence in Ahkello Witherspoon

    Dec 7, 2021