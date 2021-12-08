Steelers Cut Two, Add Two to Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers swap out a pair of practice squad players.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and defensive back Linden Stephens from the practice squad and signed punter Drue Chrisman and long snapper Rex Sunahara, the team announced.

Chrisman spent time on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad this season after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State. Sunahara, a West Virginia alum, spent the summer with the Miami Dolphins.

Both players tried out before signing with the team.

Steelers active long snapper Christian Kuntz was dealing with a hip issue last week but did not miss any practice time or a game. Rookie Pressley Harvin III is their active punter.

