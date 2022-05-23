Skip to main content

Steelers Cut CB Bryce Watts

The Pittsburgh Steelers release a rookie cornerback.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released cornerback Bryce Watts with an injury settlement, according to the NFL's transaction list. 

Watts joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of UMass. The New Jersey native spent two years as a starter in college, playing 15 games at Virginia Tech and 10 for Massachusetts. 

Watts was one of 10 original free agents the Steelers signed following the NFL Draft. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Report Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drunk, on Ketamine at Time of Death

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Report: Diontae Johnson Missed His Youth Football Camp

Five Players to Watch at Steelers OTAs

T.J. Watt Could Join Reggie White in Yet Another Category

Ahkello Witherspoon Tabbed as Steelers Secret Weapon

Jack Ham Fires Back on Doug Whaley's Special Teams Comment

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16707822_168388034_lowres
News

Report Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drunk, On Ketamine at Time of Death

By Noah Strackbein43 minutes ago
USATSI_17385268_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Misses His Youth Football Camp

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_17250759_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Five Players to Watch at Steelers OTAs

By Noah Strackbein8 hours ago
USATSI_17478304_168388034_lowres
News

T.J. Watt Could Join Reggie White in Yet Another Category

By Noah Strackbein9 hours ago
USATSI_17449106_168388034_lowres
News

Ahkello Witherspoon Tabbed as Steelers Best Secret

By Noah StrackbeinMay 22, 2022
USATSI_17412755_168388034_lowres
News

Joe Burrow Blasts Ravens: They Like to Talk (And Give Up 41 Points)

By Noah StrackbeinMay 22, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (62)
News

Jack Ham Fires Back at Doug Whaley's Special Teams Comment

By Noah StrackbeinMay 22, 2022
DeMarvin Leal Rookie Minicamp Day 2
News

Steelers Sign Third-Round Pick DeMarvin Leal

By Noah StrackbeinMay 20, 2022