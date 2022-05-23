Steelers Cut CB Bryce Watts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released cornerback Bryce Watts with an injury settlement, according to the NFL's transaction list.

Watts joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of UMass. The New Jersey native spent two years as a starter in college, playing 15 games at Virginia Tech and 10 for Massachusetts.

Watts was one of 10 original free agents the Steelers signed following the NFL Draft.

