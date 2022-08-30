Steelers Cut 24 Players, Including Buddy Johnson, Ahead of Roster Deadline

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to work their way closer to their 53-man roster, releasing 24 players ahead of the 4 pm deadline.

The Steelers' latest round of cuts include Buddy Johnson, Henry Mondeaux, Elijah Riley, Chris Steele, Linden Stephens, Ron'Dell Carter, Hamilcar Rashed, Delontae Scott, James Vaughters, Carlos Davis, Khalil Davis, and Donovan Jeter.

BREAKING: Steelers Trade for OLB Malik Reed

On offensive, they cut William Dunkle, Adrian Ealy, Chaz Green, John Leglue, Ryan McCollum, Max Borghi, Kevin Rader, Jace Sternberger, Tyler Snead, Tyler Vaughns and Cody White.

They also waived/injured Carlins Platel.

Johnson seems like the most notable cut during the final trim. The 2021 fourth-round pick was expected to take on a larger role this season but was beat out by 2022 seventh-round pick Mark Robinson.

The Steelers still have three more cuts to make before the deadline. Right now, their roster is at 56 players.

