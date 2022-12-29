Steelers Cut Injury Report to Three Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 18 injury report drops from eight to three.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers cut their injury report from eight players to three on their second day of practice.

As the Steelers prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17, they are getting positive news on the injury front. Safety Terrell Edmunds returned as a full participant after missing all of last week and their game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was also a full participant after being limited with a lingering hip issue to start the week.

Meanwhile, safety Tre Norwood (hamstring) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) missed practice and inside linebacker Myles Jack (groin) was limited.

Norwood left Week 16 with the injury and did not return. Head coach Mike Tomlin said practice participation would be the team's guide for his availability this weekend but he'd likely need to participate tomorrow if he wasn't going to be ruled out.

Ogunjobi missed the last several weeks of practice because of the toe injury but has not missed a game. The expectation remains the same as he works through the week to be available on game day.

Jack is still nursing a groin injury but played this past weekend.

