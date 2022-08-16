Skip to main content

Steelers Cut Four Players, Sign New Offensive Lineman

The Pittsburgh Steelers make their first roster cuts.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made several roster moves on the first cut day of the summer. 

The Steelers placed wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph on Injured Reserve. Miller hurt his shoulder during practice late last week, and Joseph left the first preseason game with an ankle injury. 

Pittsburgh also cut four players ahead of the four o'clock deadline to trim the roster down to 85. Defensive tackle, Doug Costin, offensive tackle Jake Dixon, punter Cameron Nizialek and center Chris Owens. 

To fill out their now 85-man roster, the Steelers also signed offensive guard William Dunkle. 

Dunkle is an undrafted rookie out of San Diego State. He spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles during training camp before joining Pittsburgh. 

