Steelers' Damontae Kazee Fined for Week 10 Hit

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee was fined by the NFL for a Week 10 hit on New Orleans Saints rookie Chris Olave, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Kazee's play made national attention as he ran across the field to find the wideout attempting to catch a ball on the sideline. There was no helmet-to-helmet contact but the safety did lunge upward, resulting in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

After the game, he said it was not intentional.

"Listen, I wasn’t going out there to try and injure anybody,” Kazee said. “It’s football, I made a play on the ball and wanted to make sure he didn’t catch the ball. I made sure to check he was okay after it. I didn’t mean any harm."

