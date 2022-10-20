Steelers' Damontae Kazee Nearing Return From IR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been without backup safety Damontae Kazee throughout the regular season, but that could be coming to an end soon.

Kazee has been present in the locker room after practice and recently told TribLive's Chris Adamski that he's nearing a return as early as next week.

"I am getting close," Kazee told TribLive. "I’ll probably be cleared for next week."

Kazee underwent surgery on a wrist fracture he suffered in the team's final preseason game. The initial return time was reported between six and eight weeks.

Once he returns to practice, Kazee will have 21 days to be activated back to the 53-man roster. He's expected to take on a role behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds like he played in the preseason.

