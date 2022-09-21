Steelers S Damontae Kazee Suspended Three Games

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has been suspended three games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, according to multiple reports.

Kazee is currently on Injured Reserve after undergoing wrist surgery after the final preseason game. Expectations were that he could return after Week 4, but his earliest return date is now after Week 5.

Kazee signed a one-year deal with the Steelers late in the offseason. He played as the team's primary backup behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds, and was part of a three-safety look throughout the preseason.

Tre Norwood has filled that role in Kazee's absence.

