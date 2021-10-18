    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr. Questionable to Return vs. Seahawks

    Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. suffered an injury in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is questionable to return against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a hip injury. 

    Moore was injured in the fourth quarter on a second down play. After remaining down on the field for several minutes, he was escorted to the sideline on his own power and taken to the blue medical tent. 

    The Steelers announced his return is questionable with a little over six minutes left in the game. 

    Joe Haeg replaced Moore at left tackle. Haeg has started one game for the Steelers this season at right tackle and has replaced both Chuks Okorafor and Moore throughout the season. 

    All Steelers will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Watch: Steelers Hall of Famers Receive Ring of Excellence

    Cam Heyward Ties Joey Porter on Steelers Sack List

    Bill Cowher Discusses Upcoming Rebuild for Steelers

    Polamalu: Rainy Night Perfect for Return to Heinz Field

    Polamalu Gets Emotional Thanking Wife for Hall of Fame Speech

    USATSI_16592929_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr. Questionable to Return vs. Seahawks

    just now
    USATSI_16978270_168388034_lowres
    News

    Najee Harris Passes Le'Veon Bell as Steelers Leading Rookie Rusher Through Six Games

    34 minutes ago
    KSR_7486
    News

    Watch: Steelers Hall of Famers Receive Ring of Excellence

    56 minutes ago
    USATSI_16788583_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Cam Heyward Ties Joey Porter on Steelers Sack List

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13444073_168388034_lowres
    News

    Bill Cowher Discusses Upcoming Rebuild for Steelers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16977815_168388034_lowres
    News

    Troy Polamalu: Eery Night Perfect for Return

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16977817_168388034_lowres
    News

    Troy Polamalu Gets Emotional Thanking Wife for Hall of Fame Speech

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13853006_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Seahawks

    3 hours ago