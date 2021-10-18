Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr. Questionable to Return vs. Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. suffered an injury in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is questionable to return against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a hip injury.

Moore was injured in the fourth quarter on a second down play. After remaining down on the field for several minutes, he was escorted to the sideline on his own power and taken to the blue medical tent.

The Steelers announced his return is questionable with a little over six minutes left in the game.

Joe Haeg replaced Moore at left tackle. Haeg has started one game for the Steelers this season at right tackle and has replaced both Chuks Okorafor and Moore throughout the season.

All Steelers will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

