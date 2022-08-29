Report: Steelers Declining Offers For Mason Rudolph

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly receiving calls for quarterback Mason Rudolph but are not interested in dealing the fifth-year veteran, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Rudolph started the summer hoping to land the starting job at quarterback, but after training camp and three preseason games, it appears he'll start the year third on the depth chart behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

Once Pickett started to surpass Rudolph in second-team reps, rumors began circulating about the Steelers potentially trading him. There were reports of teams like the Detroit Lions making phone calls, and apparently, more teams are now calling.

The Steelers have just three quarterbacks on the roster and typically carry at least two into the season with a third on the practice squad. Last year, they held three QBs throughout the year and made Dwayne Haskins inactive on game days.

Some reports have said the team is looking for at least a third-round pick for Rudolph.

