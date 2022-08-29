Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Declining Offers For Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers have received a number of calls about Mason Rudolph.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly receiving calls for quarterback Mason Rudolph but are not interested in dealing the fifth-year veteran, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Rudolph started the summer hoping to land the starting job at quarterback, but after training camp and three preseason games, it appears he'll start the year third on the depth chart behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. 

Once Pickett started to surpass Rudolph in second-team reps, rumors began circulating about the Steelers potentially trading him. There were reports of teams like the Detroit Lions making phone calls, and apparently, more teams are now calling. 

The Steelers have just three quarterbacks on the roster and typically carry at least two into the season with a third on the practice squad. Last year, they held three QBs throughout the year and made Dwayne Haskins inactive on game days. 

Some reports have said the team is looking for at least a third-round pick for Rudolph. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Begin Making Final Roster Cuts

Scroll to Continue

Read More

4 Winners, 5 Losers From Steelers Victory Over Lions

Steelers 53-Man Roster Projection: Another Signing Coming After Cuts

Najee Harris Foot Injury More Serious Than Believed

Steelers Get Good News on Two Injuries, Bad News on Two Others

Mason Rudolph Remains Steelers' Second String QB in Latest Depth Chart

Steelers Need to Pump the Breaks on Kenny Pickett

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18868089_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Begin Final Roster Cuts

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18945775_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

4 Winners, 5 Losers From Steelers Victory Over Lions

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18945378_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Final 53-Man Roster Projection: Another Signing Coming After Cuts

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18945773_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers RB Najee Harris Foot Injury More Serious Than Believed

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18865858_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Wants Steelers Starting QB Job

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18946099_168388034_lowres
News

Damontae Kazee to Undergo Surgery on Wrist Injury

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17302126_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Get Good News on Two Injuries, Bad News on Two Others

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18754319_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers S Carlins Platel Carted Off With Leg Injury

By Stephen Thompson