    • November 9, 2021
    Steelers Survive Late-Game Scare, Defeat Bears in Week 9

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now won four in a row.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers win their fourth-straight game after a victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 9, 29-27.

    The Steelers led until there was 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter when the Bears took a 27-26 lead. Pittsburgh marched 52 yards to kick a 40-yard field goal with 30 seconds left to retake the lead. 

    The Steelers defense forced a 65-yard field goal try as time expired to seal the win.

    Ben Roethlisberger connected on 21 of 30 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, both to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. Diontae Johnson led all receivers with five catches for 56 yards. 

    Running back Najee Harris rushed 22 times for 62 yards and a touchdown.

    On defense, linebacker T.J. Watt added three sacks to his season total, bringing him to 11.5 on the year. Defensive lineman Cam Heyward recorded his second career interception while safety Minkah Fitzpatrick led the way with eight tackles. 

    Kicker Chris Boswell recovered a fumble on a second-half kickoff which was forced by cornerback James Pierre.

    Steelers vs. Bears Team Stats

    The Steelers move to 5-3 and remain in second place in the AFC North, trailing the Baltimore Ravens by 1.5 games. 

    They'll host the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field in Week 10.

