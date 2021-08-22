Steelers Defeat Lions in Preseason Home Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers stay perfect in the preseason, defeating the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers remain unbeaten in the preseason, beating the Detroit Lions 26-20 at Heinz Field.

The Steelers let their starters play more than half the game, leaving a majority of their first team on the field until late into the third quarter.

Pittsburgh's offense was headlined by Ben Roethlisberger, who led two scoring drives in three series. The quarterback went 8-10 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, finding rookie Pat Freiermuth in the endzone twice.

Mason Rudolph completed 13 of 18 passes for 138 yards. Kalen Ballage led the running backs with 30 rushing yards.

Jamir Jones and Marcus Allen combined for the team's only sack. The defense held Detroit to 288 total yards.

Steelers vs. Lions Team Stats.

The Steelers will end their preseason in Carolina against the Panthers on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

