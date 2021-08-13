Steelers Defeat Eagles, Move to 2-0 in Preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain unbeaten in the preseason with a come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers move to 2-0 in the preseason, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 24-16 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Steelers took their first lead of the game in the third quarter after falling behind 16-7. Behind quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh went on a 17-0 run, taking a 24-16 lead as Josh Dobbs entered the game.

Pittsburgh's offense was led by Haskins, completing 16-22 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. Tony Brooks-James led all running backs with nine rushes for 51 yards. Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Samuels rushed for touchdowns.

Dobbs completed 5-6 passes for 30 yards and an interception. Rudolph went 8-9 for 77 yards.

On defense, Justin Layne and Lafayette Pitts earned the team's interceptions. Jamir Jones added a sack to his preseason total. Quincy Roche and Isaiahh Loudermilk split a sack.

Sam Sloman made his only field goal attempt. Jordan Berry punted four times, averaging 44 yards per punt and landed two inside the 20-yard line.

Steelers vs. Eagles team stats.

The Steelers will head back to Pittsburgh to host the Detroit Lions on Sat. Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET. They return to Heinz Field for training camp on Sat. Aug. 14.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

