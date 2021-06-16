Watch: Steelers Defense Highlights Day 2 of Minicamp

T.J. Watt, Devin Bush and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense hits the field for Day 2 of minicamp.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are two-thirds of the way through minicamp and the highlights continue to flow.

T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Cameron Heyward and Devin Bush star in the defensive clips from Day 2. The defensive backs also took the field, working on coverage drills with the inside linebackers.

The Steelers return to Heinz Field on Thursday for the final day of minicamp. After that, they'll take roughly a month-long break before heading back to the field for training camp.

The team has yet to announce where camp will take place. There's a belief they return to St. Vincent College in Latrobe after staying at Heinz Field in 2020 due to COVID-19 protocols.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

