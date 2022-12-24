Steelers Swap Defensive Backs Ahead of Raiders Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers make roster moves ahead of their battle with the Raiders.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change a swap on their active roster, promoting safety Elijah Riley from the practice squad and releasing cornerback Josh Jackson.

Riley has already been elevated three times this season, meaning the Steelers needed to promote him to have him on gameday again. His promotion could indicate safety Terrell Edmunds, who is questionable with a hamstring injury, will not play against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team will announce inactives roughly 90 minutes before kickoff.

Despite being elevated three times, he's played in just one game, playing nine defensive snaps.

Jackson played in four games for the Steelers this season, including a start in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he hasn't been active since Week 7.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Can Officially Create Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion

Mike Tomlin Discussed Franco Harris's 'Beautiful' Legacy the Day Before He Passed

Star LT Could Become Available for Steelers Soon



Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs

