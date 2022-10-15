Steeler Place Rookie DeMarvin Leal on IR

PITTSBURGH— The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal on Injured Reserve, the team announced.

Leal, the Steelers third-round pick, suffered a knee injury at practice this week. Sources tell All Steelers that the injury occurred Thursday but Leal was able to finish practice. He was then out on Friday.

In five games this season, Leal recorded nine tackles, including one for loss, and three pass deflections.

The timeline for Leal’s injury is unknown but he’ll be required to miss a minimum of four weeks.

Without Leal, the Steelers will likely make Isaiahh Loudermilk active on game days. The second-year defender hasn’t played this season.

The Steelers have also promoted cornerback Josh Jackson to the 53-man roster and elevated safety Elijah Riley and cornerback Quincy Wilson from the practice squad.

