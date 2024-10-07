Steelers Defender Leaves Game With Injury
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal is doubtful to return to Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a stinger.
Leal suffered the injury with just under 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and was checked out by trainers on the field. After staying down for a period of time, he got up and shook his arms as he headed back towards the sideline.
Instead of taking a trip to the blue medical tent, Leal went straight back to the locker room. His absence is a huge blow to the Steelers, who are also dealing with a hamstring injury to starter Nick Herbig.
Leal was forced to take additional snaps at outside linebacker in Herbig and Alex Highsmith's absence, the latter of whom has missed each of the past two games with a groin injury.
Pittsburgh is down to T.J. Watt, who recorded the 100th sack of his career in the contest, and Jeremiah Moon, who is making his season debut after beginning the year on the reserve/injured list with an ankle injury that he suffered back in August.
On the year, Leal has recorded four total tackles. He was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.
