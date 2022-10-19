Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season.

Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee during practice. The injury originally happen during Week 5 against the New York Jets.

Leal's IR placement shuts him down for a minimum of four weeks. Average return time for a meniscus injury is four-to-eight weeks.

Leal had a pretty large role in the Steelers defense by the time of his injury. He started one game and became a reliable piece on both the outside and inside depending on the formation.

The Steelers replaced the third-round rookie with second-year defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk, who recorded two tackles in his first game of the season.

