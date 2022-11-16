Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Returns to Practice

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal is back on the practice field, opening his 21-day window to be activated from Injured Reserve.

Leal was placed on IR on Oct. 15 following meniscus surgery on his knee. The typical return time for the injury is 6-8 weeks, leaving him with at least a week before his expected return to the activate roster.

In five games this season, Leal recorded nine tackles, including one for loss, and three pass deflections.

If the Steelers do not activate him within 21 days, Leal will be shut down for the remainder of the season.

