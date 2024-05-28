All Steelers

Steelers Opponent Still Answering Major Question

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to wait before knowing who they'll face.

Ari Meyer

May 23, 2024; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson (4) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Denver Broncos parted ways with their starting quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason, allowing him to join the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now that the Wilson move has been made, however, Denver's quarterback room is completely different.

Now featuring former second-overall pick Zach Wilson, veteran backup Jarret Stidham and rookie top-15 pick Bo Nix, Sean Payton has a big decision to make.

On an interview with NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Payton was able to assess the situation.


"They're all orphaned dogs. They've come from somewhere, but they're doing good. It's a good room." Payton said. "They're all in a race to learn this system. I would say - you guys watched the practice — they're doing well."

While the Russell Wilson experiment in Denver is widely regarded as a failure, as he was unable to live up to the expectations from his days in Seattle, he leaves a large void in the Broncos roster. Wilson threw for over 3,000 yards while throwing 26 touchdowns to 8 interceptions in his final year as a Bronco.

Payton has many decisions to make for the upcoming season as he tries to get the Broncos their first winning season since 2016. Following the departure of Peyton Manning in 2015 after winning Super Bowl 50, the Broncos have yet to have a consistent option at quarterback.

Published
