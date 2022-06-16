More Details Released on Minkah Fitzpatrick's Contract Extension

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers record-breaking contract extension for Minkah Fitzpatrick made him the highest paid safety in NFL history. At the same time, it freed up cap space for the team.

Fitzpatrick's four-year deal is worth $73.6 million contract with $36 million guaranteed. It also comes with $17.5 million signing bonus, and simultaneously decreasing his cap hit for the 2022 season to $4 million.

His current cap charge for the upcoming season is $8,124,2535 million.

The Steelers also created more cap space with the signing. After inking Fitzpatrick to his extension, they freed up $2,487,675 million in salary cap space. Their total cap space is now roughly $22,618,787.

The Steelers still need to sign first-round pick Kenny Pickett and are expected to extend kicker Chris Boswell. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is also a candidate for a new contract this summer.

