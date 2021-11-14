Steelers vs. Lions: How to Watch/Listen

Don't miss any of the action between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions.

PITTSBURGH -- In a drastic turn of events, the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Detroit Lions game got a lot more interesting for everyone but black and gold fans.

With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger testing positive for COVID-19 Saturday night, the Steelers turn to backup Mason Rudolph for his 10th NFL start. Fortunately, for Rudolph, it comes against an 0-8 Lions team who's shown little promise in 2021.

The Steelers defense will still be full-force against Jared Goff and company. Pittsburgh's offense will rely on Rudolph and is also short-handed in their receiving group, with Chase Claypool sidelined with a toe injury.

Things could get exciting at Heinz Field this Sunday. Make sure you don't miss any of it.

How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

Game information: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: Lions (0-8), Steelers (5-3)

Date/Time: Sunday, November 14, 2021 @ 1:00 pm

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: FOX

Radio: Steelers Radio Network

Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5 (-110) | Detroit Lions -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh (-275) | Detroit (+225)

Total: Over 41 (-110) | Under 41 (-110)