    • November 14, 2021
    Steelers vs. Lions: How to Watch/Listen

    Don't miss any of the action between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions.
    PITTSBURGH -- In a drastic turn of events, the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Detroit Lions game got a lot more interesting for everyone but black and gold fans. 

    With quarterback Ben Roethlisberger testing positive for COVID-19 Saturday night, the Steelers turn to backup Mason Rudolph for his 10th NFL start. Fortunately, for Rudolph, it comes against an 0-8 Lions team who's shown little promise in 2021. 

    The Steelers defense will still be full-force against Jared Goff and company. Pittsburgh's offense will rely on Rudolph and is also short-handed in their receiving group, with Chase Claypool sidelined with a toe injury. 

    Things could get exciting at Heinz Field this Sunday. Make sure you don't miss any of it. 

    How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

    Game information: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
    Current Records: Lions (0-8), Steelers (5-3)
    Date/Time: Sunday, November 14, 2021 @ 1:00 pm
    Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

    Streaming: Fubo TV
    TV: FOX
    Radio: Steelers Radio Network

    Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5 (-110) | Detroit Lions -6.5 (-110)
    Moneyline: Pittsburgh (-275) | Detroit (+225)
    Total: Over 41 (-110) | Under 41 (-110)

