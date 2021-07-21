Steelers' Devin Bush Reportedly Cleared for Training Camp

Devin Bush is expected to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is reportedly ready to return to football and is expected to be cleared for full participation when training camp start on Thursday, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Bush tore his ACL in Week 6 of the 2020 season. The third-year linebacker participated in OTAs and minicamp on a limited bases.

Bush will walk back into his starting role as the team's top inside linebacker. Robert Spillane and Vince Williams will compete for the starting job alongside Bush, with Marcus Allen and Buddy Johnson competing for roster spots.

Steelers' offensive tackle Zach Banner is also expected to return during training camp. Banner spoke to the media during OTAs, when he confirmed he and Bush were on track to see the field in July.

The Steelers open training camp on July 22. They reported to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday. They'll also hold open practices at Heinz Field where fans can attend.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steven Nelson Might Have Found New NFL Team

Steelers to Open and Close Hall of Fame Speeches

Steelers Sign Melvin Ingram, Swap O-Linemen

Do Steelers Add Malik Hooker or Trade for Xavien Howard?

Steelers Sign Melvin Ingram

15 Players on Bubble to Make/Miss Steelers Roster

Dwayne Haskins Says He Has All His Teeth

Alan Faneca Makes Plea for Hines Ward's Hall of Fame Bid

Cam Heyward Tells Devin Bush to Calm Down

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Arrested for Domestic Violence