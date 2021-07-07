Steelers' Devin Bush Says He's Been Fined for Twitter Rants

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush posted on Twitter that his latest social media rant has gotten him fined.

Bush has been a fairly consistent tweeter over the last week. Some of his tweets have turned heads, with jabs thrown at "content creators" and a video of a displeasing video of a call falling.

The inside linebacker tweeted early Wednesday that he "got in trouble" for his Twitter rants and that he is only allowed two tweets per day.

That didn't stop Bush, who tweeted nine times and counting since leaking his tweet limit.

Now, Bush says he's been fined.

It's unconfirmed if Bush is being fined or got in trouble from the Steelers or someone/something else. Either way, he doesn't seem too fazed, tweeting out, "I invested in Bitcoin, so I got it covered."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

