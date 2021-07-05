Sports Illustrated home
Steelers' Devin Bush Pushes Limits With Cat Tweet

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush had many up in arms over his viral cat tweet.
Author:
Publish date:

Over the last week, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush has drawn plenty of attention due to his Twitter posts. 

The third-year inside linebacker jumped on the social media app to say "grown men" using TikTok need to "stay away" from him. Once people started making jokes about his teammates like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool being stars on the video app, Bush made it known he wasn't talking about those men. 

Since then, Bush's tweets have been attention-grabbing. Especially his viral retweet of a cat falling from multiple stories in a stairwell. 

(We're not posting the video. If you'd like to see it, check Twitter)

The retweet caused instant reactions from fans and media members throughout the city. Not many are pleased with the retweet, which remains on his page. 

Teammates like Zach Banner and Diontae Johnson have made jokes on Twitter about taking Bush's phone away so he can no longer tweet. 

Maybe that'd be the best move for the Steelers and their star linebacker.   

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

