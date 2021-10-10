    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Steelers LB Devin Bush Leaves Broncos Game With Leg Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker left in the fourth quarter against the Broncos.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush suffered a leg injury during the final quarter of the team's Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos. His initial status is questionable to return.

    The team announced the injury in the fourth quarter in the middle of the Broncos offensive drive. Prior to the injury, he had a sack on Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. 

    The Steelers turn to Joe Schobert and Robert Spillane at inside linebacker. Backups Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III are also available while Buddy Johnson is inactive. 

    Pittsburgh also lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster against the Broncos. The wideout left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and was ruled out. 

    All Steelers will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

    UPDATE: Steelers announce Bush has been downgraded to out for the remainder of the game.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Leaves Broncos Game With Injury

    Watch: Roethlisberger Finds Johnson for 50-Yard Touchdown

    Steelers Make 2 Roster Moves Prior to Kickoff vs. Broncos

    Najee Harris Reached Out to Jerome Bettis

    Steelers Add Russell Wilson to QB Options for 2022

    USATSI_13184099_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers LB Devin Bush Leaves Broncos Game With Leg Injury

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_16605734_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Ruled Out vs. Broncos

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_16845245_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Questionable to Return vs. Broncos

    40 minutes ago
    USATSI_16911842_168388034_lowres
    News

    Antonio Brown Becomes Fastest Player to 900 Catches

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16886364_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Watch: Roethlisberger Finds Johnson for 50-Yard Steelers Touchdown

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16788635_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Broncos

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16833842_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers vs. Broncos: How to Watch/Listen

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16836415_168388034_lowres
    News

    Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater to Start vs. Steelers

    7 hours ago