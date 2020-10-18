SI.com
AllSteelers
Steelers Believe Devin Bush Suffered Serious Knee Injury

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin believes inside linebacker Devin Bush suffered a "serious" injury during the team's Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. 

Bush left the game in the second quarter after landing awkwardly on his knee. After breaking up a pass on the Browns' sideline, Bush stayed on the ground until trainers helped him to the sideline. After only a few minutes in the medical tent, Bush was escorted to the locker room. 

Bush was replaced by Robert Spillane. Prior to the injury, Bush played all 251 defensive snaps for the Steelers. 

"Spillane more than answered the bell," Tomlin said postgame. "We have a great deal of confidence in him. He's a capable guy. Guys that make plays on special teams, that's usually a pre curser of them making plays on defense. Since we brought him up in the middle of last year, he's been a consistent performer for us."

Center Maurkice Pouncey (foot) and cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) also left Week 6's game at Heinz Field with injuries. Pouncey was able to play through most of the game before being pulled in the fourth quarter. Hilton did not return once he headed to the sideline. 

The Steelers travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans in Week 7. All three players will be evaluated early in the week. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Bush tore his ACL and will require season-ending surgery. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

