Steelers LB Devin Bush Suffers Arm Injury vs. Patriots

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost one of their starting linebackers late in their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots. Bush left during a lengthy fourth-quarter drive by New England that iced their 17-14 win.

Bush went into the medical tent with trainers while holding his left arm. He eventually went to the locker room as the final seconds ticked off on the Steelers' loss.

Robert Spillane, who had been rotating in with Bush at his middle linebacker spot, finished the game in that position but could do little to stop Patriots backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson as they gashed the middle of the Steelers defense inside of the two-minute warning.

The severity of Bush's injury is unknown but he will leave a massive hole in an increasingly thin Steelers linebacking corps if he cannot play next week.

