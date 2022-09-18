Skip to main content

Steelers LB Devin Bush Suffers Arm Injury vs. Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost Devin Bush to injury late in their game against the New England Patriots.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost one of their starting linebackers late in their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots. Bush left during a lengthy fourth-quarter drive by New England that iced their 17-14 win.  

Bush went into the medical tent with trainers while holding his left arm. He eventually went to the locker room as the final seconds ticked off on the Steelers' loss. 

Robert Spillane, who had been rotating in with Bush at his middle linebacker spot, finished the game in that position but could do little to stop Patriots backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson as they gashed the middle of the Steelers defense inside of the two-minute warning. 

The severity of Bush's injury is unknown but he will leave a massive hole in an increasingly thin Steelers linebacking corps if he cannot play next week. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Fans Begin Kenny Pickett Chants as Mitch Trubisky Struggles

Dan Marino Nearly Signed With Steelers For Final Season

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19072583_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Fall to Patriots Behind Offensive Struggles

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18944825_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Chants Have Started as Mitch Trubisky Struggles

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18913351_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Six Players Inactive vs. Patriots

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17035709_168388034_lowres
News

Dan Marino Almost Signed With Steelers for Final Season

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18903074_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Four Things to Watch for in Steelers Home Opener vs. Patriots

By Derrick Bell
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (4)
Podcasts

Steelers vs. Patriots Preview: Expectations for Week 2

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell
USATSI_18904307_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Elevate LB Delontae Scott Ahead of Patriots Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17443323_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Scouting Report: Patriots Key Pieces

By Derrick Bell