'Just Trying to Look Out for the People Looking Out for Us': Steelers Send Dinner to Local Ballot-Counting Site

PITTSBURGH -- On Wednesday, as Allegheny County ballot counters worked through the night, members of the Pittsburgh Steelers sent dinner to send thanks for their work.

Players chipped in to send food from The Goose Express, which included chicken, rigatoni, veggies, rolls, pies and more.

"We're just trying to look out for the people that are looking out for us," Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said on Thursday. "They have a very hard task. They're working crazy hours, from like 9 to 2 in the morning, which isn't an easy task. So we wanted to look out for them. Not too many people are looking out for them, so we just want to care of them, make sure they were looked after and taken care of. Just looking out."

The Steelers have been involved in social justice discussions throughout the summer. Head coach Mike Tomlin and several players were recently involved in a PSA commercial about mail-in voting throughout the election season. They also partnered with Citrone 33 to donate 5,000 masks to Allegheny County for polling place officials.

"We're professionally focused, but we have been talking continuously about being active participants in the political process and exercising our right to vote," Tomlin said Tuesday. "It requires no special meeting or no point of emphasis today. We all know what today is."

