SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

'Just Trying to Look Out for the People Looking Out for Us': Steelers Send Dinner to Local Ballot-Counting Site

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- On Wednesday, as Allegheny County ballot counters worked through the night, members of the Pittsburgh Steelers sent dinner to send thanks for their work. 

Players chipped in to send food from The Goose Express, which included chicken, rigatoni, veggies, rolls, pies and more.

"We're just trying to look out for the people that are looking out for us," Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said on Thursday. "They have a very hard task. They're working crazy hours, from like 9 to 2 in the morning, which isn't an easy task. So we wanted to look out for them. Not too many people are looking out for them, so we just want to care of them, make sure they were looked after and taken care of. Just looking out."

The Steelers have been involved in social justice discussions throughout the summer. Head coach Mike Tomlin and several players were recently involved in a PSA commercial about mail-in voting throughout the election season. They also partnered with Citrone 33 to donate 5,000 masks to Allegheny County for polling place officials. 

"We're professionally focused, but we have been talking continuously about being active participants in the political process and exercising our right to vote," Tomlin said Tuesday. "It requires no special meeting or no point of emphasis today. We all know what today is."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

James Harrison Breaks Election Tension With Tom Brady Instagram Post

Just when the country needed him, former Pittsburgh Steelers James Harrison came through.

Noah Strackbein

by

Da Godfather 1988

'Next Man Up' Mentality Now Hits Steelers Defensive Line

Another week, another inexperienced starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

by

Ktsalmon7

Steelers Injury Concerns at NT Growing Stronger vs. Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a number of injuries on the defensive line.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Mid-Season Awards: Big Ben’s the Glue, Not the Award Winner

The Pittsburgh Steelers are eight weeks into the NFL season. Let's hand out some awards.

Noah Strackbein

by

Irishman7

Steelers Favored to Finish With NFL's Best Record

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not predicted to go 16-0.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Activate Stefen Wisniewski, Move Gilbert to IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers regained offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski in time for Week 9.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Have One Name to Worry About, Which Means They Don't Have to Worry About the Cowboys

The Cowboys are as one-dimensional as they come, and the Pittsburgh Steelers thrive in shutting down Dallas' only threat.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Stephon Tuitt Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

For the second time this season, a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive has been named AFC Player of the Week.

Noah Strackbein

3 NFL Trades That Now Impact the Steelers

Although quieter than expected, a handful of moves may alter the Pittsburgh Steelers' plans for a postseason run.

Donnie Druin

Andy Dalton Placed on Reserve/COVID-19, Ben DiNucci to Start for Cowboys

It won't be Andy Dalton taking the field when the Dallas Cowboys host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein