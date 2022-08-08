LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added four more players to their training camp injury report to start Week 3.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, offensive guard Kevin Dotson, fullback Derek Watt and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith were all unable to finish or participate in practice due to injuries.

Johnson is dealing with a hip flexor, Dotson an ankle and Highsmith a rib injury. All three practiced to some degree but were unable to finish. Watt did not practice. Head coach Mike Tomlin did not give detail on the injury.

Tomlin said all four will be evaluated and are, right now, considered day-to-day.

On the other side of the injury report, running back Najee Harris (foot), tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), wide receiver Chase Claypool (shoulder) and cornerback Cam Sutton (knee) were all limited participants in practice.

