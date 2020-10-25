Steelers' Diontae Johnson Dealing With 'Ankle Bruise,' Says He Won't Miss Time

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have much of an injury update when he spoke to the media on Zoom following his team's win over the Tennessee Titans. Bumps and bruises was the only diagnosis he could provide after only one player of note left the field and did not return throughout the game.

That player was wide receiver, Diontae Johnson. After his final catch of the afternoon, Johnson remained on the turf until trainers assisted him.

After the game, Johnson said his injury is nothing more than an "ankle bruise" and that he expects to be available for the Steelers by next weekend.

"It's not going to keep me out of the game," Johnson said after the game. "I'm doing fine. I'll be ready next week."

The wideout finished with nine catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first game back after missing Week 6 with a back injury.

The Steelers travel to Baltimore next week to take on their AFC North rival Ravens. Baltimore currently sits a game behind the Steelers in the division but have yet to meet each other this season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.