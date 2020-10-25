SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers' Diontae Johnson Dealing With 'Ankle Bruise,' Says He Won't Miss Time

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have much of an injury update when he spoke to the media on Zoom following his team's win over the Tennessee Titans. Bumps and bruises was the only diagnosis he could provide after only one player of note left the field and did not return throughout the game. 

That player was wide receiver, Diontae Johnson. After his final catch of the afternoon, Johnson remained on the turf until trainers assisted him. 

After the game, Johnson said his injury is nothing more than an "ankle bruise" and that he expects to be available for the Steelers by next weekend. 

"It's not going to keep me out of the game," Johnson said after the game. "I'm doing fine. I'll be ready next week."

The wideout finished with nine catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first game back after missing Week 6 with a back injury. 

The Steelers travel to Baltimore next week to take on their AFC North rival Ravens. Baltimore currently sits a game behind the Steelers in the division but have yet to meet each other this season. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers vs Titans: How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans in Week 7. Here's how to watch.

Noah Strackbein

by

cadi tago

Morning Joe: Are the Steelers Having Fun Winning, or Are They Just Having Fun?

They say winning is fun and the Pittsburgh Steelers are having a ball.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Re-Sign Punter Jordan Berry

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed punter Jordan Berry. Berry was released prior to Week 1 as the team signed Dustin Colquitt.

Noah Strackbein

Jordan Berry? What?

The Pittsburgh Steelers preach looking forward. Not this time.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Rule Out Mike Hilton, Derek Watt vs. Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers are traveling to Tennessee without two starters.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Release Punter Dustin Colquitt

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change on special teams three days before their Week 7 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers-Ravens Game to Host 4,000 Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers will receive the first welcome from Ravens fans this season.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: Should the Steelers Sign Marquette King?

5-0, no Devin Bush and a punting change coming soon? The Pittsburgh Steelers left plenty to discuss as they head into Week 7.

Around The 412

It's Not Just Derrick Henry the Steelers Defense is Concerned With

Derrick Henry is priority one, but the Pittsburgh Steelers understand the job's not done once they win the ground game.

Noah Strackbein

Where is Mike Tomlin's Respect At?

One of three undefeated head coaches in the NFL and somehow, Pittsburgh Steelers' leader Mike Tomlin feels undervalued.

Cody625

by

Tourman857