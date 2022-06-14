Diontae Johnson Better Than Minkah Fitzpatrick? Steelers WR Lands Above FS in Rankings

The Pittsburgh Steelers landed four players on CBS Sports' Top 100 Players list, and while that seems like the correct numbers, where players rank seems to be a talking point.

On the list, T.J. Watt sits as the first Steeler, ranked seventh. Cam Heyward follows at 27th. But after the two defenders things get interesting.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson finds himself ranked 70th as the 12th receiver on the list. After leading the Steelers with 1,161 yards in 2021, that fits well. The fourth-year wideout is being considered for a large contract extension and has moved his way into the conversation amongst the top 10-15 receivers in the NFL.

Then, there's Minkah Fitzpatrick, who ranks 97th out of 100. After the team attempted to move him around the field early in the season, he resorted back to free safety where he returned to his dominant form.

"After an impressive 2020 season, his play dropped some last season. Early in the season, he just wasn't as good. But he came on late to help the Steelers make the playoffs."

The Steelers should be happy to see four of the NFL's top 100 players on this list, but Fitzpatrick at 97 seems a bit low. The two-time All-Pro is about to land a near record-breaking contract this summer and is only 25-years-old.

