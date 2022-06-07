Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Discusses Contract Negotiations

The Pittsburgh Steelers' leading receiver from a year ago said that he wants to re-sign with the team.

PITTSBURGH -- For the majority of the voluntary OTAs the Pittsburgh Steelers held last week, there was a glaring absence among the young receiving corps. Diontae Johnson, who hauled in 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns as Pittsburgh's No. 1 pass-catcher last season, is on an expiring contract. He considers himself one of the best players at his position and wants to be paid accordingly.

"Film doesn’t lie," Johnson told reporters.

At the tail end of an offseason in which receivers from around the NFL stole headlines for signing lucrative long-term contracts, Johnson said he's tried to avoid paying much mind to what his counterparts are earning.

“It’s not like you don’t see it," Johnson said. "A bell rings in your head. ‘Such and such got this, such and such got that’. I try not to look at it — what you’d call ‘pocket watching’ or stuff like that."

Still, Johnson tried to remove himself from the ongoing negotiations over his extension and added that he wants to focus on football. He said he'll practice on Tuesday and go from there, while the state of a contract extension rests in the hands of his agent for the time being.

To that end, Johnson said that he's "patient" and will let the chips fall where they may as he prepares for this coming season.

"I’m not trying to speak on that situation because I don’t really know anything and I’m not really worried about it right now," Johnson said. "Like I said, I’m just trying to come here and just do what I’m supposed to do. If a contract comes, it comes. If it don’t, it don’t. But I’m not worried about it. I’m just ready to play football.”

Johnson also said even though he's aware of a negative perception some fans might hold about his decision to skip most of last week's voluntary OTAs, he wants to remain with the Steelers.

"I want to be here," Johnson said. "I'm patient. My agent is going to do what he does about that situation. I'm not trying to focus on that.”

