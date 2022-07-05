The Pittsburgh Steelers could send their top wideout to the NFC.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to hand Diontae Johnson a contract extension, adding him to a wide receiver market that has exploded in recent months. And because they haven't added Johnson to the mix, trade speculations have arose.

Bleacher Report named Johnson as part of a "firework" trade package with the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers would send the Pro Bowl wideout to Dallas, and in return, would receive a second-round pick.

BR says the Steelers are in "rebuild mode" which removes them from Super Bowl contention. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are ready to compete, and could use more help at wide receiver.

"If the Steelers aren't willing to lock up Johnson, they could trade him out of the conference and to the Dallas Cowboys, who lost both Amari Cooper (traded) and Cedrick Wilson Jr. in the offseason.

"Dallas is talented enough to make a Super Bowl push in the NFC but could use another veteran receiver to remain in the upper echelon. Dallas has CeeDee Lamb, drafted Jalen Tolbert and signed Johnson's former teammate, James Washington, but presumed No. 2 receiver Michael Gallup is coming off a torn ACL."

