Steelers WRs Diontae Johnson, George Pickens Return to Field for Final Practice

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were without either of their starting wide receivers after their second practice of Week 16, listing one as questionable for the game against the Las Vegas. Raiders.

Diontae Johnson did not practice all week due to a turf toe injury but did return to the field for the team's final run-through at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, according to running back Najee Harris. George Pickens, who missed yesterday with an illness, was also reportedly on the field as well.

Johnson is still listed as questionable but said he anticipates playing against the Raiders. Pickens did not have an injury tag and his return likely means there are no roadblocks to him playing either.

The Steelers practiced in doors all week but had "all the doors open" to replicate the cold for Christmas Eve, according to Harris. As of now, temperatures are expected to be near zero, with heavy windchill on the field.

