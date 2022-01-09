Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Suffers Rib Injury vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson suffered a rib injury in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Johnson was injured on a third down catch during the Steelers' second offensive drive. The 10-yard catch was made on the five-yard line, setting up a Chris Boswell field goal following a Benny Snell Jr. false start.
Steelers running back Najee Harris also suffered an injury in the first quarter. Harris left during the opening drive with an elbow injury.
Good news for the Steelers, both players are expected to return to the game.
Johnson has 101 catches for 1,120 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
