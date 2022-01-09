Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Suffers Rib Injury vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a second injury in the first quarter.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson suffered a rib injury in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. 

Johnson was injured on a third down catch during the Steelers' second offensive drive. The 10-yard catch was made on the five-yard line, setting up a Chris Boswell field goal following a Benny Snell Jr. false start.

Steelers running back Najee Harris also suffered an injury in the first quarter. Harris left during the opening drive with an elbow injury. 

Good news for the Steelers, both players are expected to return to the game. 

Johnson has 101 catches for 1,120 yards and eight touchdowns this season. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to Retire After Draft

Read More

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Ravens Game

Tomlin and Harbaugh Discuss Big Ben's Impact on Rivalry

Steelers Get Diontae Johnson Back

Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 18 vs. Ravens

Ravens Rule Out Lamar Jackson vs. Steelers

Antonio Brown Releases Statement, Texts From Bruce Arians

Roethlisberger on Mason Rudolph Competing for Starting Job

USATSI_17302126_168388034_lowres
News

Diontae Johnson Suffers Rib Injury vs. Ravens

29 seconds ago
USATSI_17413010_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Najee Harris Injured vs. Ravens

16 minutes ago
USATSI_17301815_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Ravens Inactives vs. Steelers

1 hour ago
USATSI_17267295_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Inactives vs. Ravens

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2021-07-28 at 8.17.52 AM
News

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to Retire After Draft

3 hours ago
USATSI_9085546_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers DC Keith Butler Will Not Coach vs. Ravens

19 hours ago
USATSI_17067330_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Ravens Game

23 hours ago
USATSI_17153946_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Get Joe Haden, Kendrick Green Back for Ravens Game

Jan 8, 2022