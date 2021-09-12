Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Suffers Injury Against Bills

Diontae Johnson left in the first quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson went down with an injury during the first quarter of the team's Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Johnson's injury appears to be a right leg issue. He went down after making contact with a defender on a crossing route on third down. At the time he left, he was targeted three times in the first quarter.

Johnson was replaced by James Washington. The Steelers still have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McCloud available at wide receiver.

AllSteelers will provide updates on the situation as information becomes available.

UPDATE (1:59 P.M.): Johnson returned to the field in the second quarter for the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

