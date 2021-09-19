Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Injured on Last Play vs. Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a third injury in their home opener loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin informed reporters after the game that wide receiver Diontae Johnson suffered a knee injury on the final play against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Johnson is the Steelers' third injury of Week 2. Linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury and nose tackle Tyson Alualau suffered an ankle fracture that could sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Tomlin did not provide update on the severity of Johnson's injury.

Johnson led the Steelers with nine receptions fo 105 yards against the Raiders.

Johnson missed a series during Week 1 against the Bills after a collision. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said during the week that the incident led to a knee injury but it was not serious enough to remove Johnson from the game.

Tomlin is scheduled to speak with the media on Tuesday, where he'll provide an update on Johnson's knee.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

