Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Diontae Johnson Inspired Minkah Fitzpatrick to Improve This Season

    Watching his offensive teammate has fueled Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Diontae Johnson's second drop of the season came on a would've-been touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens. To make up for it, he caught two touchdowns and 105 receiving yards, which is becoming a norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout. 

    That ability to make plays hasn't come easy, though. Johnson led the NFL in drops last season, which forced him to add extra work to his routine. So far, that's paid off, as he continues to be a star for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense. 

    His extra work has inspired another playmaker in Pittsburgh. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick told reporters that watching Johnson work after practice gave him the motivation to begin doing the same. 

    "He's always catching probably 100 extra passes, he's catching tennis balls," Fitzpatrick explained. "I started doing the same thing. I was struggling catching earlier this year, and I feel like it's helped me tremendously. He's definitely challenged me to take that extra step for sure."

    That extra work has paid off for both players. Johnson leads the Steelers in receptions (76), receiving yards (914) and receiving touchdowns (6) after a disappointing season last year. Fitzpatrick has recorded interceptions in back-to-back weeks after failing to pick off a quarterback in the first half of the season. 

    "It's impressive," Fitzpatrick said. "... He's really grown and matured. You got see that last night when he came back and put up over 100 receiving yards against a great secondary, tough guys to play against. It's a testament to his mental maturity."

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    John Leglue on Being Thrown Into Steelers-Ravens Rivalry

    Lamar Jackson Credits T.J. Watt for Failed 2-Point Conversion

    Steelers Open as Underdogs to Vikings

    Chris Wormley on His Ravens Revenge Game

    Ben Roethlisberger on Chances This Was Final Ravens Home Matchup

    USATSI_17301854_168388034_lowres
    News

    Diontae Johnson Inspired Minkah Fitzpatrick to Improve This Season

    46 seconds ago
    USATSI_16518679_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    John Leglue on Being Thrown Into Steelers-Ravens Rivalry in First NFL Game

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_17302036_168388034_lowres
    News

    Lamar Jackson Credits T.J. Watt for Failed 2-Point Conversion

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17301926_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Open as Underdogs vs. Vikings

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17300372_168388034_lowres
    News

    Chris Wormley on His Ravens Revenge Game

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_13667296_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Out for Season With Injury

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17122887_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Addresses Chances This Was Final Ravens Matchup at Home

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17300809_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Survive Comeback Over Ravens, Keep AFC North Alive

    16 hours ago