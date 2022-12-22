Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Gets One-on-One Lesson From Michael Irvin

The NFL Hall of Famer took some time to work with the receiver at Pittsburgh Steelers practice.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson got to meet Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for the first time at practice, and immediately, he started learning from the NFL great.

Irvin is in town to broadcast the Steelers' Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders and stopped by practice to check out the team. During his time on the sideline, Irvin took a moment to approach Johnson, and within minutes, he was giving him tips on the trade.

"My first meeting him," Johnson said. "A great encounter. A great person. Just give me a few tips on what to do like come back to the ball on like a curl route or if I'm running a slant or something like that. Just soaking it all up from a Hall of Famer. Just enjoying the moment, try to have more tools in your toolbox."

Johnson grew up after Irvin's time in the NFL but has studied his game throughout the years. To him, though, this encounter is better than any clip he could watch online.

"You know, a lot of people don't implement that stuff in their game today," Johnson said. "Just being able to talk to him. Like I said, that first time seeing him and I'll never forget that moment."

